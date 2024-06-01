(Bloomberg) -- The German defense minister is trying to persuade the world that his country is serious about becoming a military force again. But he still needs to work on his boss.

Students at the School of Advanced International Studies in Washington heard Boris Pistorius talk up Germany’s military revival last month. Setting out the extent of Germany’s support for Ukraine, 64-year-old Pistorius listed the tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, howitzers and air defense systems that are being used against “the Russian aggressor.”

“It is easy to surrender to pessimism given the truly enormous challenges we are facing,” he told them. “You see me ready to fight.”

Americans haven’t heard words like that from a German politician in a very long time. In the decades after World War II, leaders in West Germany, and then in the united Germany after 1990, eschewed such militaristic language and relied on the protection of the US and its allies in NATO.

But Pistorius’s tub-thumping rhetoric is creating tensions with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and points to potential trouble ahead as the embattled government limps toward an election next year.

The dispute has its roots in the unresolved issues arising from the `Zeitenwende’ or `historic turning point’ that Scholz announced in 2022 in the first days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Scholz, 65, pledged then to revive Germany’s military to counter the threat from the Kremlin. But while Berlin has become the second biggest donor to Ukraine’s defenses, plans to rearm have become snarled up in familiar disputes over spending and anxieties over deploying military power.

The chancellor’s €100 billion ($109 billion) defense fund has already been fully allocated and will have been spent by 2027, while Pistorius has so far failed to secure an extra €6.7 billion a year to secure orders of fighter jets and naval frigates that he says are essential to defend against a possible Russian attack.

Campaign posters for the European election this month feature Scholz with the word ‘Frieden’ - ‘Peace’ - in capital letters. Pistorius, in contrast, argues that German citizens need to be prepared for the possibility of war.

“Chancellor Scholz laid out the vision of the Zeitenwende, but Minister Pistorius is now the one to execute it,” said Sudha David-Wilp, director of the German Marshall Fund office in Berlin. “He sees the geopolitical realities. Given that this is the biggest land war in Europe since World War II, Germany is not ready.”

The distance between the two men has become increasingly apparent in recent weeks through a pair of public disagreements.

First of all, Scholz rejected his minister’s appeal for special budget provisions to increase defense spending.

“We all have to sweat,” Scholz said in a podcast released May 17. “The Minister of Defense has my support for what he is planning and what he is doing.” Both the chancellor and Robert Habeck, the Greens’ vice chancellor, backed Finance Minister Christian Lindner's insistence on belt-tightening in next year's finance plan.

Then the chancellor brushed aside Pistorius’s proposal to reintroduce conscription, abolished in 2011 by former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

With the German army struggling to attract recruits, the defense minister had floated a hybrid conscription model based on the Swedish system, in which all high school graduates do some form of national service and about 10% serve in the military.

“It’s a good thing that we wait until there’s a well-considered idea,” Scholz said on a visit to Stockholm last month.

Pistorius has given up on that plan and is instead trying to make the military more attractive for potential recruits. But that double humiliation didn’t go down well.

During a closed-door meeting in the ministry last month, Pistorius threatened to resign in frustration at the budget constraints, according to one participant.

He walked it back the next day.

“I’m still burning for this job, and you won’t get rid of me that quickly,” he told reporters on when asked about reports of his outburst. It’s not the first time Pistorius has let his emotions get the better of him when he’s been under pressure, according to a person familiar with his working style.

Scholz is far from the only person who may be uncomfortable with Pistorius’s calls for Germany to “get ready for war.”

At public events, the defense chief is regularly called out by demonstrators as a “war monger” and the center-left Social Democrats that both he and Scholz belong to include a pacifist faction that is strongly opposed to his views.

SPD caucus leader Rolf Muetzenich recently told the Bundestag that politicians should discuss freezing the war with Russia, an idea often promoted by Kremlin-sympathizers and which is anathema to Kyiv.

But Pistorius’s views are nevertheless resonating with the German public. The defense minister regularly ranks as Germany’s most popular politician while Scholz has at times seen the worst approval ratings of any leader since the Federal Republic was founded 75 years ago.

“I don’t see that the chancellor is really implementing the Zeitenwende that he himself proclaimed,” Moritz Schularick, president of the Kiel Institute for World Economy, said in an interview. “Political leadership shows itself in such crises, and we are all still waiting for it.”

Polls suggest that if next year’s general election were held now, the SPD under Scholz would suffer a heavy defeat to the center-right opposition.

Scholz insists that he is determined to run again – and his advisers point to a late surge in 2021 as evidence that he can still turn things around.

At times, Pistorius has emphasized his loyalty and tried to shut down discussions about Scholz’s leadership.

"We have an excellent chancellor and he will be our candidate for chancellor again,” he said last month. “This discussion is really superfluous. We don't need it right now. There's no question about that in the SPD."

At other times, he struggles to stay in his lane — his US speech won him praise from the influential right-wing tabloid Bild, which called it ‘The Pistorius Doctrine.’

For the chancellor, a lot will depend on the outcome of the European Union elections next weekend and three regional votes in eastern Germany in September — Scholz’s SPD was level with the far-right Alternative for Germany on 14% in a May 30 poll for ZDF.

Should these elections end in a debacle for Scholz’s SPD, the party leadership could start to consider whether the defense minister would be a better candidate to lead them into next year’s general election.

“If tensions within Scholz’s coalition lead to snap elections, the SPD might be tempted to swap out Scholz for Pistorius, but that would be hard to do since Scholz brought the party back to the chancellery after everyone had written him off,” David-Wilp said.

That’s an idea that Pistorius himself is starting to hear in public.

After the session in Washington, one student asked the defense minister how different Germany might look if he was chancellor instead of Scholz. Pistorius paused for a moment, held his hand to his ear and said, with a smirk: “I didn’t understand the last part of your question.”

But he’s been talking a lot about leadership all the same. He’s quick to draw parallels between the current situation and the period in the late 1930s when Europe was sliding toward a continental war.

Last month he appeared at an event to help promote a glowing new German biography of Winston Churchill. Pistorius lauded Churchill as a “strong leader with a clear vision in difficult times” and directly compared Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler.

In times of war, he said, people turn to a leader “whom they trust and whom they follow, even though he presents the world in ugly terms.”

For a moment, it sounded as if Pistorius was talking about himself.

