(Bloomberg) -- Serbia is looking to tap markets with an inaugural sustainable bond sale to take advantage of a resilient economy which has brought the Balkan nation closer to gaining an investment credit rating.

The government in Belgrade has mandated BNP Paribas SA, BofA Securities Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Raiffeisen Bank International AG, acting as joint lead managers, to arrange a global investor call on Tuesday for a benchmark-size dollar offering with a 10-year maturity, according to a person familiar with the plans who asked not to be identified.

In April, S&P Global Ratings lifted the outlook on Serbia’s long-term foreign-currency debt score, which is one level below investment grade at BB+. S&P cited strong macroeconomic results in 2023 and the possible further improvements in its external and fiscal performance.

The country is returning to international markets for the first time since January of 2023, with early signs of economic converge toward the European Union offered as a way to entice investors.

Economic growth has been accelerating for five quarters, including a stronger-than expected expansion of 4.7% in the January-March period. The government and the central bank expect full-year growth at 3.5%. Serbia plans a budget deficit of 2.2% of gross domestic product this year, while the public debt remains under 50% of GDP.

Authorities boosted sales of dinar-denominated debt on the local market in January, but scaled down issuance in the second quarter by placing only €150 million worth of bonds.

