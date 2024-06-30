(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s LGBTQ+ community has appealed to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for a more respectful and accepting country, the Straits Times reported.

Thousands of people attended the annual Pink Dot SG rally on Saturday, where many penned messages to Wong laying out their concerns over the discrimination faced by the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, according to the newspaper.

Singapore officially struck down a law criminalizing gay sex in January 2023. That shows change is possible if the community continues to show up and speak up, said Pink Dot SG spokesman Clement Tan, according to the newspaper.

