(Bloomberg) -- At least six police officers and an Orthodox priest were killed as gunmen targeted churches and a synagogue in the predominantly Muslim Russian region of Dagestan, the authorities said.

In the ancient city of Derbent, perpetrators set a synagogue on fire and attacked a Russian Orthodox church, while a traffic police post and another church were targeted in the regional capital of Makhachkala.

Interfax reported the deaths of the six officers, and wounding of another 12, but didn’t say where. The Russian Orthodox Church issued a statement confirming that the priest, Nikolay Kotelnikov, was killed in Derbent.

Extremist groups strike regularly in Dagestan but Sunday’s attacks stood out for their coordination and scale. Russian Telegram channels published several videos of men wearing black t-shirts shooting at police cars. Another video depicted a fire destroying a synagogue.

Russia Shuts Airport After Mob Encircles Flight From Israel

Two attackers were killed and another two arrested, Interfax said, citing police.

In October, an angry mob encircled a flight from Israel at Makhachkala airport in protest against Israel’s actions in Gaza. It took hours to restore order.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.