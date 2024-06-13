(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s African National Congress confirmed premier candidates in seven of the country’s nine provinces where it got either outright control or the most votes in the May 29 elections, according to a statement.

The candidates include Oscar Mabuyane for the Eastern Cape, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae for the Free State, Panyaza Lesufi for the commercial hub of Gauteng, Phophi Constance Ramathuba for Limpopo, Mandla Ndlovu for Mpumalanga, Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi for North West and Zamani Saul for the Northern Cape.

The ANC failed to get an outright majority in Gauteng and the Northern Cape and will need to cooperate with smaller parties in these regions to appoint its candidate as premier.

It also lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since White-minority rule ended in 1994, and is in talks with other parties to form a government of national unity.

In the Western Cape, where the Democratic Alliance retained its outright majority, Alan Winde was inaugurated as premier on Thursday. In KwaZulu-Natal, former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party got the most votes at 45%.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.