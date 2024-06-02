(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s governing African National Congress obtained 159 seats in the nation’s National Assembly in elections held on May 29, according to results announced by the electoral commission on Sunday.

The final tally confirms the ANC ceded its parliamentary majority for the first time since Nelson Mandela led the former liberation movement to power three decades ago. The number of seats President Cyril Ramaphosa’s party holds compares with 230 in the last election in 2019.

Most of the seats lost by the ANC in this election were taken up by the uMkhonto weSizwe Party led by former President Jacob Zuma. Formed just five months ago, it garnered 58 seats.

The centrist Democratic Alliance remains the country’s official opposition after obtaining 87 seats, up from 84 seats five years ago. The leftist Economic Freedom Fighters got 39 seats, down from 44.

The voter turnout at 58.61% was less than 66% in 2019.

