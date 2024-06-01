(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s main opposition the Democratic Alliance retained its majority in the Western Cape province, which it has ruled since 2009.

The DA obtained 55.3% of votes in the province that’s home to tourist mecca Cape Town, wine farms and gangs, compared with 55.5% in 2019, according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s tally.

Opinion polls conducted before May 29 elections suggested the party could lose its outright majority and would need to form a coalition government as it did in 2009 when it took the region from the ruling African National Congress.

On a nationwide basis, the ruling African National Congress has so far secured 40.2% of votes and DA 21.8%, with 99.7% of voting districts counted. The DA is favored by investors and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s closest allies to form a coalition with the ANC, which has lost its outright majority for the first time since coming to power in 1994.

