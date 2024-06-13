(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s leftist Economic Freedom Fighters party said it would back the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president in parliament in return for support for the position of speaker of the assembly.

The EFF wants its national chairwoman, Veronica Mente, to be speaker, party leader Julius Malema told reporters at a briefing in Cape Town on Thursday. Malema put the proposal to Ramaphosa at a meeting earlier in the day, he said.

Malema also reiterated that his party will not join a government of national unity that includes the centrist Democratic Alliance and the right-wing Freedom Front Plus.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.