(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s top financial watchdog sought to defend the effectiveness of the nation’s efforts to boost stock value, pledging to root out so-called zombie firms that weigh on local markets.

Governor Lee Bokhyun of the Financial Supervisory Service cited “zombies” and other firms unfit for trading as he sought to explain the South Korean stock market’s lagging performance against foreign rivals. Zombies refer to businesses unable to meet all their interest payment obligations solely through tapping operating profit.

“The wheat has to be separated from the chaff,” Lee said Tuesday in a press conference marking his two years in office. “There’s a natural process sorting out companies investors trust and those that they don’t.”

South Korea announced a “Corporate Value-up Program” in February, encouraging listed companies to try to boost shareholder value with steps such as setting mid-to-long term targets for return on equity, improving governance and increasing communications with investors.

While certain stocks, including banks and chipmakers, have seen their shares rise, the overall stock market remains in the doldrums compared with foreign exchanges, raising calls for further steps to support the program.

On Monday, the Korea Enterprises Federation, a business union, highlighted the gap between South Korea’s major stock markets and Microsoft alone in terms of market capitalization, and its chairman Sohn Kyung-shik called for reforming taxes among other steps to soup up the value-up initiative.

Lee at the FSS said Tuesday he expects discussions on tax forms to be in full swing in the second half of this year. Levies that may be cut include duties on inheritance, dividend income and corporate taxes.

The initiative is part of the nation’s efforts to ease the so-called “Korea Discount,” which refers to local companies trading at a lower valuation than overseas peers for a myriad reasons. These range from North Korea’s military threat to poor governance structures in conglomerates heavily influenced by founding families.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.