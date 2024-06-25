(Bloomberg) -- Spain will exempt olive oil from paying value-added tax as part of a broader inflation-relief package.

Days before it expires, the government will extend a 0% VAT rule on certain food products to Sept. 30, according to an emailed statement. This means milk, bread, flours, fruit, vegetables, cheese, cereals, eggs and legumes will continue to be free of VAT. The levy will drop to 0% from 5% for olive oil.

VAT was scrapped on those products in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 as inflation surged. After Sept. 30, the tax rate will be progressively increased until it returns to its original levels.

