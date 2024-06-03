(Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA shares jumped on Monday after the world’s biggest music streaming platform said it would increase prices in the US for the second time in a year.

The Spotify Premium Individual Plan will increase by $1 to $11.99 a month from $10.99 a month, the Swedish company said in a statement on Monday. The Premium Family plan, which provides access for as many as six members in one household, is increasing by $3 to $19.99 a month from $16.99. The company last raised prices on its subscription plans for US listeners, its biggest market, in July 2023.

Spotify said the move was necessary “so that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience.”

Spotify shares were up 5.7% to $313.71 at 9:37 a.m. in New York.

Bloomberg News reported in April that a price increase was on the way as Spotify seeks long-term profitability. The company raised the cost of membership in five other markets in April. The higher prices will help cover the cost of audiobooks, a popular service introduced late last year that offers customers up to 15 hours of book listening a month as part of their paid plan. Spotify is also going to roll out a new basic pricing tier that will offer music and podcasts — but not audiobooks — for $11 a month, people familiar with the plans have said. Users of that plan will need to pay for audiobooks separately.

At the end of March, Spotify had 239 million Premium subscribers and 615 million monthly active listeners (including free and paid) around the world.

While Spotify’s move puts it at a premium to Apple Music’s plan, which costs $10.99 a month for an individual account, the company has shown to have fiercely loyal listeners that will likely swallow the increase rather than sacrifice years of building playlists and saving favorite music. Spotify listeners are the least likely to cancel among the major video or audio streaming services in the US, according to the research firm Antenna. In fact, fewer than 1.5% of Spotify users did so in April, and the company’s monthly churn rate has been about 2% all year.

