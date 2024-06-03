(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s deputy leader traveled to Russia for talks, days after the North African nation’s army said it may get weapons in exchange for letting the Kremlin establish a military fueling station on the Red Sea coast.

Former rebel chief Malik Agar will meet President Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to improve ties between Russian and civil war-torn Sudan, according to a statement from Sudan’s military-backed government on Monday. The Sudanese ministers of finance, mining and foreign affairs are also on the several-day trip that includes attendance at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, it said.

A senior Sudanese army official, Yasser Al-Atta, told a pan-Arab TV channel on May 25 of a pending deal that would see his forces receive “vital weapons and munitions” in return for granting Russia use of the outpost.

Russia has long coveted a foothold on Sudan’s 530-mile (853-kilometer) coastline, seeking to gain influence on one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors that lies south of the Suez Canal. Its navy officials also visited Sudan’s neighbor Eritrea in April to discuss deepening ties in the defense, security and mining industries.

Sudan’s move is likely to stoke Western concern about Russia’s growing profile in Africa, where Moscow has also forged tight relations with governments in Mali and the Central African Republic. The initiative comes as the Sudanese military strives to regain swathes of territory lost to the Rapid Support Forces militia in a conflict that erupted in April 2023 and may have killed as many as 150,000 people.

A deal between the Kremlin and Sudan’s military would mark a significant shift in Russia’s approach to the country, likely ending support to the RSF that the Wagner Group had been training and supplying, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in a recent note.

“Russia supported the RSF to protect Russian interests in Sudanese gold that it has used to help fund its war in Ukraine and mitigate the impact of Western sanctions,” it said. “It is unclear how this relationship will continue with open Russian support for the Sudanese Armed Forces.”

The deputy commander of Sudan’s military, Shams al-Din Kabbashi, and Defense Minister Yassin Ibrahim are also paying official visits to Niger and Mali this week, the army-backed government said Tuesday in a separate statement. Both nations recently saw coups that ousted Western-allied leaders and have since forged closer security ties with Russia.

Another source of unease for the US and its allies comes from the Sudanese army’s revitalized ties with Iran. The Islamic Republic has supplied armed drones that have helped the military regain control of much of the capital, Khartoum.

The army’s decision to look to Russia and Iran has happened after “a lack of support from other partners, including the West,” the Institute for the Study of War said.

