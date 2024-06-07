(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian pulp giant Suzano SA sees room to take on substantial debt as it weighs a new bid for International Paper Co., according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Suzano could borrow as much as $19 billion, on top of its existing debt, while still keeping net debt for the combined company close to five times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the people said, asking not to be named because discussions are private. That’s a leverage level Suzano, the world’s largest pulp producer, has reached a few times since the company got its investment grade rating in 2018.

It’s unclear if Suzano would be willing to go that far for International Paper. Still, the math shows how much leeway the company controlled by the billionaire Feffer family has to increase its offer. Suzano sees a combination with Memphis, Tennessee’s International Paper as creating a global powerhouse able to generate enough cash to quickly deleverage a debt-heavy balance sheet.

The company declined to comment Friday. International Paper’s shares rose on the news, climbing as much as 4.3% to $46.34 in New York. Suzano shares erased an earlier gain to trade little changed.

Suzano, which has roughly $12 billion in net debt, has reassured investors that it won’t make any offer that would jeopardize its investment grade rating, according to the people. International Paper rebuffed an initial offer of $42 per share, which would have valued the company at almost $15 billion. The packaging manufacturer is likely to reject any offer that’s below the mark of $50 per share, or a total $17.3 billion, people familiar with the matter have said.

In addition to debt, Suzano is mulling using stock as well as part of its $3.7 billion in cash to help fund a bid, the people said.

Suzano and International Paper would generate a combined $7.2 billion in earnings next year, excluding any savings and revenue gains from a combination, according to current analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Suzano is nearing conclusion of a $4.2 billion project that will boost its hardwood pulp-making capacity by 20%, increasing its ability to generate cash.

Suzano’s acquisition plan faces significant hurdles, including high borrowing costs. The yield investors demand to hold the company’s $1.75 billion in notes due in 2029 has jumped to 6.2% from as low as 5.1% back in December. Its stock is also quickly losing value. Suzano’s market capitalization has plunged more than 20% since May 6, before Reuters first reported the Brazilian company had approached International Paper, to $12 billion. Meanwhile, International Paper has jumped more than 20% to almost $16 billion.

--With assistance from Dayanne Sousa, Cristiane Lucchesi and Felipe Saturnino.

(Clarifies potential debt levels in second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.