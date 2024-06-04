(Bloomberg) -- Swedish landlords, long seen as the center of Europe’s real estate crisis, are returning to the domestic bond market in record numbers.

The prospect of lower interest rates, especially after the Riksbank’s decision to cut for the first time in eight years, has led to a flood of companies revisiting the market to raise cash. Property firms sold a total of $3.4 billion bonds in kronor during the first five months of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That supply tally beats the $3 billion of issuance over the same period of 2021, when money was cheap.

“With inflation down from peak levels, strong expectations of Riksbank cuts and much lower long-term rates, the strains on real estate balance sheets and cash flows have become much lower,” Charlotte Wilson, head of debt capital markets at Svenska Handelsbanken AB, said in an interview.

The improving conditions have “decreased the credit risk of the sector and increased investors’ appetite for bonds significantly,” Stockholm-based Wilson said.

The shifting mood marks a welcome development for Sweden’s rate-sensitive property firms, which need to refinance or repay about $12 billion of bonds and hybrid debt over the course of this year. Wilson says she’s seeing “much broader access to the bond market” for landlords compared with six months ago. “Even some high-yield names have issued new bonds recently,” she added.

Still, for certain issuers the funding challenges on the bond market remain acute. SBB — the poster child of the crisis in Sweden — continues to bring in new equity partners such as Castlelake LP and is targeting a listing of its residential portfolio, to help ease the crunch. Heimstaden Bostad AB, meanwhile, is fighting to preserve its investment-grade status with plans to sell off apartments in at least four countries. Other smaller issuers are teetering on the verge of bankruptcy, such as Oscar Properties Holding AB.

“There are still a handful of names that struggle,” said Martin Olén Bryn, a bond syndicate manager at SEB AB in Stockholm. “Even if they would have market access, levels at this stage do not make sense for them as they are too elevated and depth would not be enough.”

