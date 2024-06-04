(Bloomberg) -- Swisscom AG’s Italian unit is nearing the sale of its stake in Telecom Italia SpA’s fiber company to private equity firm KKR & Co., which is seeking to cement its hold on the country’s telecommunications network.

Fastweb SpA is in advanced talks with KKR to sell its 4.5% holding in Telecom Italia’s FiberCop SpA for about €440 million ($479 million), according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the discussions aren’t public.

Representatives for Fastweb, KKR and Telecom Italia declined to comment.

The deal comes after KKR reached a blockbuster €22 billion agreement last year for most of Telecom Italia’s grid, as the former Italian phone monopoly seeks to slash debt. That sale was cleared by the European Union in May.

KKR previously agreed to buy a 37.5% stake in FiberCop for about €1.8 billion in 2020. FiberCop operates the portion of the Telecom Italia grid that includes cables running from the street to end-user premises, the so-called secondary network.

Fastweb has been involved in a string of deals in Italy since Chief Executive Officer Walter Renna took over in October.

In March, Swisscom agreed to purchase Vodafone Group Plc’s Italian business for €8 billion, merging it with Fastweb. That move will likely kick off a wave of consolidation in the fragmented and high-competitive local telecommunications industry. Other major players there are Telecom Italia and the French carrier Iliad SA.

