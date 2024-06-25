(Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. is searching for a new chief marketing officer, less than a year after naming a company veteran to the role, as it seeks to stem a sustained decline in sales.

Current marketing chief Lisa Roath will become the chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty in early 2025. Target said Tuesday that it’s initiating an external search for her replacement.

Rick Gomez, currently chief food, essentials and beauty officer, will become chief commercial officer on July 7, overseeing the merchandising business, according to a statement. Chief Growth Officer Christina Hennington will also add strategy to her title.

The changes follow the appointment of Michael Fiddelke to chief operating officer in January.

Target’s comparable sales have fallen for four consecutive quarters. Executives said in May that consumers are searching for value and new products. The Minneapolis-based company launched a paid membership program in April, aiming to catch up to competitors such as Walmart Inc. and Kroger Co. that have been offering the service for years.

