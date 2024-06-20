(Bloomberg) -- Tate & Lyle Plc agreed to buy CP Kelco, a US maker of specialty ingredients, for $1.8 billion in a move it said will create a global food and beverage supply company.

The British company said Thursday that it will pay $1.15 billion in cash and issue 75 million new Tate & Lyle shares to CP Kelco’s parent, JM Huber Corp. As part the deal Huber will become a long-term investor in Tate & Lyle with a stake of about 16%.

Tate & Lyle shares fell as much as 6.9% in early London trading, mainly due to the stock trading without the right to a dividend. The company’s shares are down about 12% in the past year.

Tate & Lyle helps food and drink manufacturers remove sugar and fat from products by replacing them with alternatives that replicate the taste and feel. The company, originally a sugar refiner, makes ingredients for products ranging from ice cream and baked goods to soups, sauces and fizzy soda.

The London-listed company said it’s already a leader in the $19 billion food and beverage ingredients industry, providing items such as sweeteners and fibers.

CP Kelco makes a range of pectin ingredients, sourced from natural products like lily pads, orange peel and seaweed, as well as Xanthan gum, which comes from cabbage and is used as a thickening agent in dressings and sauces.

Tate & Lyle has been restructuring its business over the last six years to better focus on its core food and drink ingredients divisions. The company, led by Chief Executive Officer Nick Hampton who previously worked at PepsiCo Inc., said the deal will generate cost synergies of at least $50 million by the end of the second financial year after completion. The purchase will also help drive revenue growth and margin improvement, it said.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments, a long-term shareholder in Tate & Lyle with a 6% stake, said it was “excited” by the deal.

“Through the revenue and cost synergies, we believe Tate & Lyle significantly enhances its relevance to current and future customers, accelerating the restoration of its profitability,” said Jeremy Smith, co-head of UK equities at the investment firm.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Tate & Lyle’s acquisition of CP Kelco will boost revenue growth to the top of its 4-6% annual range, a 5 percentage-point plus increase to consensus EPS forecasts. The purchase from JM Huber for $1.8 billion, or 10x Ebitda), will lift Tate & Lyle’s net-debt-to-ebitda to 2.3x, still in its 1-2.5x range.

— Duncan Fox, BI consumer packaged-goods analyst

Tate & Lyle Kelco Deal Will Lift Revenue Growth to 6%: React

“The deal looks a good fit in terms of scope and size with a reasonable valuation multiple, although the market will want reassurance that the recent volume decline and margin pressure at CP Kelco reflects cyclical not structural factors,” said Alex Sloane, an analyst at Barclays.

