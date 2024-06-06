(Bloomberg) -- Tennet Holding BV and the Dutch government have started to hold preliminary talks with other potential buyers as a deadline nears for Berlin to decide whether it will purchase the German portion of the grid operator’s electricity network.

Some infrastructure funds have expressed interest in the Tennet operations, yet a transfer of the stake to the German state is still the preferred option, people familiar with the matter said, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.

The Dutch have set the coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz a deadline of July 1 to make a final call on the purchase after protracted negotiations have so far failed to secure a deal.

The government in The Hague may intensify its efforts to find an alternative solution after that date. Tennet said last month that a sale to private investors or a potential initial public offering are among options being considered if the deal falls through.

The Dutch finance ministry declined to comment, as did Germany’s economy and finance ministries. A Tennet representative said the company’s owner aims to wrap up negotiations with Germany by July 1, and that the firm has started to examine alternatives, as well as received interest from infrastructure funds.

The state-owned grid operator first announced the Dutch government’s interest in selling the business in February last year, but talks stalled after a budget crisis forced German officials to overhaul their finance plan. While the Dutch government has continued to provide loans to Tennet Germany to finance its ongoing operations, it’s unwilling to further fund its neighbor’s grid expansion which will require massive investments in light of the energy transition.

The July 1 deadline will come shortly after the formation of a new government in the Netherlands, led by far-right figure Geert Wilders. Germany is also expected to conclude budget talks for 2025, with Dutch Finance Minister Steven van Weyenberg stating in a recent letter that “by that date, a convincing and market-based price that fits within the German budgetary rules should be agreed upon.”

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte — who had also increased pressure on Berlin to move ahead on the issue — is set to meet Scholz on Tuesday on the occasion of the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

