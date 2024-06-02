(Bloomberg) -- Thai police are probing more than 1 billion baht ($27.2 million) of properties and assets that an alleged superhacker and his associates channeled into the country from their cybercrime activities.

Wang YunHe and other co-conspirators had invested in properties and shares of several companies, the Central Investigation Bureau said in a statement on Saturday. The bureau, in cooperation with US authorities, said it has seized at least 88 million baht of assets such as cash, luxury watches, a car and land deeds of Wang from searches of four locations in Chon Buri province.

The FBI said last week it had dismantled what is likely the world’s largest botnet — an army of 19 million infected computers — that was leased to hackers for cybercrimes. Law enforcement seized internet equipment and assets, and levied sanctions against the alleged administrator of the botnet, Wang, as well as co-conspirators.

Wang, a Chinese citizen, was arrested in Singapore on May 24. He charged in connection with allegedly deploying malware and creating and operating a residential proxy service known as “911 S5.”

Thai authorities will seek a court order to temporarily seize assets belonging to Wang and other associates once US officials submit a formal request, according to Supranee Satitchaicharoen, a director of cooperation and standard development division at Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Office. Assets in Thailand include bank accounts, cryptocurrency accounts, automobiles, land and condominiums, according to Supranee.

--With assistance from Pathom Sangwongwanich.

