(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of Thames Water customers in a Surrey village have been told not to drink tap water, after gasoline was found in the supply following a fuel leak at a nearby filling station.

The UK’s largest water and sewage supplier issued the notice on Thursday evening to 616 households in Bramley, a village nestled in the Surrey Hills, which is officially designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The contamination is another blow for Thames Water, which is in financial crisis after shareholders halted new equity injections in March and its parent company defaulted on its debts. That means Thames has no upfront investment to fund its much needed turnaround plans to stop chronic leaks and sewage spills.

Thames said it has been regularly testing the water in Bramley since October, although the fuel leak dates back a number of years. Drinking hydrocarbons can cause nausea, vomiting and stomach ache.

Earlier this month, the company issued a do not drink notice to a local school, and has been supplying them with bottled water.

The company urged customers to contact them if their drinking water has a “petrol like” odor.

“We would like to reassure residents that this is a precautionary measure,” said Tess Fayers, operations director for the Thames Valley and Home Counties. “We are in the process of delivering letters and bottled water to the affected properties.”

