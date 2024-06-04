(Bloomberg) -- A number of Thames Water’s lenders tapped financial adviser Perella Weinberg Partners ahead of potential debt negotiations with the beleaguered utility, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The group is made up of nearly 20 institutions, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private. The banks have exposure to the UK’s largest water company through different debt instruments including swaps, a revolving credit facility, and some class A and class B bonds, the people added.

Representatives for Perella Weinberg and Thames declined to comment.

Hiring advisers is often a first step before talks between a company and its creditors, and sometimes helps give creditors more power to dictate terms. Investment bankers work with lenders to help develop restructuring proposals and negotiate with troubled companies.

Other holders of class A and class B bonds, as well as US private placement notes earlier organized with advisers Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. In May, a lender to Thames Water had explored selling a total £600 million exposure, split between loans and bonds, but later paused the process, Bloomberg previously reported.

Thames Water is awaiting a key July 11 ruling from UK water regulator Ofwat on its next business plan. The decision, which will set price controls for water utilities, was set to come on June 12 but was postponed due to the UK elections.

The company has been the subject of growing concerns of its multi-billion pound debt pile. These mounted after its shareholders said in March that they wouldn’t inject capital as previously planned, calling the its business plan “uninvestible”. Soon after, Thames’s parent company Kemble defaulted on its debt.

