(Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo has reached out to private credit lenders as it seeks to raise around $3.5 billion in fresh financing for its automated professional services provider ConnectWise according to people familiar with the situation.

The funds will be used to refinance its existing debt and for an acquisition, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. Direct lenders are being asked to provide leverage of over 7 times the combined company’s earnings, which would include synergies from the acquisition, according to the people. The private equity firm is also in discussions with banks, the people said.

Banks can typically offer the cheapest pricing, raising pressure on private credit. However, direct lenders are able to challenge banks on the amount of leverage they are able to provide. In the last year, banks’ broadly syndicated first-lien loans have had less than 5 times leverage, according to PitchBook data.

The years-long battle between banks and private credit to provide finance to leveraged companies has recently seen traditional lenders regain some of the ground they’ve lost. However, if direct lenders are able to secure the ConnectWise deal it would represent a shift in the company’s capital structure away from banks, and a win for the $1.7 trillion industry.

Details of the deal may change the people added. A representative from Thoma Bravo declined to comment. Representatives for ConnectWise didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

Thoma acquired the company in 2019, and in 2021 it received a $1.1 billion credit package priced at 350 percentage points over the benchmark, led by Bank of America Corp., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the time, the syndicated debt refinanced private credit.

The loan trades at around 100 cents on the dollar, according to Bloomberg data, an indicator of leverage loan buyers’ interest in the company. ConnectWise has a credit rating of B2, one notch higher than most private equity-owned businesses.

The Tampa based company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is being marketed at between $450 million to $500 million after the acquisition, according to the people. The sponsor is asking direct lenders for a margin of around 5 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, the people added.

The financing comes a little more than a year after a process was run to sell the company, according to a person, but a sale did not happen. In a market where private equity sponsors have struggled to unload their portfolio companies, many have turned to private lenders to help complete add-on acquisitions or dividend recapitalizations.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.