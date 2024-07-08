(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of people, including government officials, were stranded at the Bucharest airport on Monday after Romanian state-owned air-carrier Tarom canceled about 20 flights, citing a lack of crew.

The loss-making company, which has been struggling for years to stay afloat with help from the government, said in a statement that it’s facing a “temporary lack of crew” that forced it to cancel all flights so far scheduled for July 8. It’s unclear whether the staff staged a sudden strike, but local media said the pilots are demanding higher wages.

Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar, Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu and several other officials heading to Washington to attend a NATO summit had to jump on a military plane to make it in time to catch their connection to Washington from Paris, according to a Defense Ministry spokesman, Constantin Spinu.

Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said in a post on social media that he asked Tarom’s management to solve the issue and come up with a restructuring plan for the company.

