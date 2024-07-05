(Bloomberg) -- Three people were killed and eight more injured in Manhattan when a suspected drunk driver plowed a Ford pickup truck into a group of people celebrating the Fourth of July in a park on the Lower East Side.

“We had a tragic incident that took place here,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during a media briefing at the scene shortly after the incident Thursday night. “A driver drove into a crowd of people who were actually just celebrating like so many New Yorkers and Americans are doing right now.”

Adams said that though police are still in the early stages of investigating, the incident didn’t appear to be related to terrorism.

“It appears as though at this time, the driver was under the influence,” Adams said.

Police officials said people at the park detained the driver immediately after the incident, to make sure the driver didn’t leave the scene. Police didn’t offer any other details on the identity of the driver. Charges are pending, according to the Associated Press.

The incident took place at about 8:55 p.m., as families were celebrating in Corlears Hook Park, about 30 minutes before the start of the Macy’s fireworks display across town on the Hudson River.

A driver operating a gray Ford F-150 heading eastbound on Water Street “ran through the intersection of Water Street and Cherry Street, through a stop sign, up onto the sidewalk into Corlears Hook Park and struck people who were out enjoying the evening,” said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

