(Bloomberg) -- Heavy rain and strong winds cut roads and power supply in parts of central Chile on Thursday, with schools ordered to close and residents asked to shelter in place. High seas restricted port activities.

Authorities declared a catastrophe zone in a more than 400-mile-long stretch that includes capital Santiago as well as major copper mines and fruit-growing areas. The measure will facilitate recovery and repair efforts, Interior Minister and acting President Carolina Toha told reporters.

Downpours left an estimated 70,000 people without power and affected 2,300 homes, with one fatality recorded. Rainfall is expected to reach about 40 millimeters (1.6 inch) in the metropolitan region on Thursday. “That means there’s no absorption capacity,” Toha said. “In those moments they cause overflow, landslides may occur.”

What authorities warn could be the worst meteorological event of its kind in 20 years is causing havoc in the region’s typically dry climate. It’s also presenting a challenge for the government at a time when President Gabriel Boric is in Europe, with opposition politicians calling for his return. Boric said such a decision would be made if necessary.

“When someone loses part of their house, part of their assets, when they have to evacuate, obviously there is a feeling of helplessness of desperation that we understand, we empathize with,” he said late Wednesday from Munich.

Giant copper mines in central Chile operated by Codelco and Anglo American Plc implemented contingency measures to cope with the downpours. There were no immediate reports of disruptions to production.

Several ports, including the giant San Vicente facility, imposed restrictions due to high swells and bad weather, the Navy reported.

