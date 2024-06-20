(Bloomberg) -- Traders are betting the Bank of England will cut interest rates in August after policymakers signaled they are willing to start easing monetary policy.

Money markets are pricing a more than 50% chance of a quarter-point reduction at the next central bank meeting, compared to 32% before Thursday’s decision. Traders also increased the amount of easing they for the year, almost pricing two full cuts.

Policymakers led by governor Andrew Bailey held interest rates unchanged at 5.25% but said the decision not to cut rates was “finely balanced” for some of the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee. The message comes a day after data showed UK inflation fell to the central bank’s target for the first time in almost three years.

The “decision and accompanying commentary are meaningful in bringing an August cut more into frame,” said Tim Graf, head of EMEA macro strategy at State Street Global Markets.

The yield on two-year gilts — among the most sensitive to changes in monetary policy — fell five basis points to 4.13%, the lowest since the end of March. The pound slipped as much as 0.4% to $1.2675.

Expectations for BOE rate cuts have fallen sharply since the start of the year, as inflation proved stickier than forecast and stronger economic data worldwide led investors to rethink their bets on aggressive easing. The market went from wagering on as many as six reductions to favoring just one last month.

There were indications that some MPC members, possibly including Bailey, may be close to opting for a rate cut. The panel voted 7-2 in favor of no change for a second consecutive meeting, with Swati Dhingra and Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden both backing a reduction again.

“Signs of a dovish leaning are growing,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital in London.

