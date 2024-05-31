(Bloomberg) -- The Tribeca Festival and OpenAI plan to debut five short films made with artificial intelligence — the first time that movies created with OpenAI’s text-to-video tool, Sora, will be showcased at a festival.

The filmmakers have agreed to adhere to the AI-related terms of contracts the movie industry reached last year with directors, actors and writers, according to a statement Friday. The pictures will be shown in Tribeca’s screening room on June 15, with a discussion following.

As part of the process, the filmmakers were educated about OpenAI’s tools, given early access to Sora and allowed to create the videos on their own terms. The participants are: Bonnie Discepolo, Ellie Foumbi, Nikyatu Jusu, Reza Sixo Safai and Michaela Ternasky-Holland. They were given just a few weeks to complete the projects.

AI is generating both excitement and anxiety in the film community. Limits on its use were a key point in settling strikes last year by Hollywood writers and actors, who fear the technology will destroy jobs. Others have embraced AI as a potential new tool for moviemakers.

“It’s great to see how these filmmakers are extending their creativity with Sora, and we are honored for their works to debut at the Tribeca Festival,” Brad Lightcap, OpenAi’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “We’re excited for their short films, and eager to learn how we can make Sora a better tool for all creatives.”

