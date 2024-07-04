(Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend Turkey’s quarterfinal match at the European Championship in Germany on Saturday, local media reported, amid a diplomatic spat caused by a UEFA probe against a Turkish football player.

Erdogan canceled his planned visit to Azerbaijan and instead will travel to watch the match between Turkey and the Netherlands, according to NTV news channel.

The governing body of European football launched a probe into Turkish player Merih Demiral on alleged inappropriate behavior this week because of a nationalist hand salute he made at the end of a match with Austria. Demiral’s gesture prompted condemnation by Germany, and Turkey summoned the German envoy over the incident. AFP reported Thursday that Germany did the same.

Demiral’s gesture, known as the wolf salute, is associated with an ultranationalist, far-right group in Europe and banned in some countries like Austria, but not in Germany. At home, it’s a political symbol used by members and supporters of the Nationalist Movement Party, the MHP, which is allied with Erdogan.

The president’s decision to watch the game in Germany could be seen as a political message that Turkey won’t tolerate any move by UEFA or by German authorities to punish its player.

Several members of the ruling government alliance and many Turkish people have posted messages of solidarity with Demiral on social media accounts after the UEFA investigation was announced.

Turkey, which beat Austria 2-1 thanks to Demiral’s goals at the round of 16 match in Leipzig, will play against the Dutch side to try to qualify for the semi-finals.

