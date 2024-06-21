(Bloomberg) -- UBS BB Investment Bank, the joint venture between UBS Group AG and state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA in South America, has dismissed about 10 employees in Brazil as it integrates teams from Credit Suisse, according to people familiar with the matter.

Those affected were mostly junior bankers, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing non-public information.

UBS BB declined to comment.

The Swiss bank, which has been adjusting its workforce globally since last year’s Credit Suisse takeover, recently cut about 35 employees from its wealth-management unit in Latin America, Bloomberg reported last month.

--With assistance from Rachel Gamarski.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.