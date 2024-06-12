(Bloomberg) -- The University of California at Los Angeles is getting a new chancellor, University of Miami President Julio Frenk, who will lead one of the most prestigious US public schools amid a crisis over its handling of campus unrest spurred by the Israel-Hamas war.

Frenk, a physician who served as Mexico’s top health official earlier in his career, will take the reins at the beginning of 2025, the University of California Regents said in a statement Wednesday. UCLA’s current chancellor, Gene Block, is set to retire this summer after 17 years at the helm and will be replaced on an interim basis by Provost Darnell Hunt.

The new chancellor will have to rebuild trust with students, parents and faculty, as well as with state and federal leaders, after months of turmoil at US colleges tied to the conflict in the Mideast. UCLA is still reeling from a melee on campus six weeks ago, when pro-Israel demonstrators attacked a pro-Palestinian encampment while authorities stood by for several hours.

Frenk, 70, acknowledged that the protests and polarization at UCLA and other schools have contributed to an “erosion of trust” in US higher education. He said he plans to spend several months in an “intentional deep listening exercise” with campus constituencies that have been in conflict, and said safety would be paramount to creating a climate for learning.

“Commitment to free expression does not include harassment or discrimination” he said.

In testimony before a US congressional committee last month, Block said he regretted not intervening in the campus protest earlier. More than a dozen students were injured in the confrontation and the eventual response by law enforcement, which included California Highway Patrol officers sent by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The incident is still under investigation. Frenk and UC officials said they were looking forward to reviewing any findings and recommendations.

UCLA is also one of several US universities including Harvard, Columbia and Yale that are being probed by the US Department of Education for potential civil rights violations. Officials are looking at the schools’ responses to acts of antisemitism and Islamophobia following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas and Israel’s retaliatory response.

Labor Unrest

In addition, UCLA and five other UC campuses are facing labor tensions stemming from the protests. The United Auto Workers, which represents some academic employees, voted in May to strike, saying that its members’ free speech rights were violated when the campuses halted protests.

University officials said the strike was illegal and would cause “irreparable harm” to students during final exams. On June 7, a California judge ordered the union to end the strike.

Frenk, whose father’s family was Jewish and fled Nazi Germany for Mexico, was tapped to lead the University of Miami in 2015. Born in Mexico City, he previously served as Mexico’s health minister and went on to become dean of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“Today’s university leader must possess an almost impossible collection of qualities and strengths” University of California President Michael Drake said, praising Frenk’s academic achievements in public health as well as his ability to bring people together.

Frenk will earn a base salary of $978,904 and will receive a hiring bonus of $195,780. He will take over Jan. 1.

With more than 46,000 students, UCLA is the largest University of California campus and one of the most selective public institutions in the US. Frenk said just as UCLA has become the “dream school” for many students, it was his “dream job” to become chancellor.

--With assistance from Janet Lorin.

(Updates with comment from Frenk in fourth paragraph.)

