(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer said she has no plans to change the way interest is paid on the Bank of England’s reserves, amid growing scrutiny of the losses the central bank’s crisis-era bond buying program incurs for the government.

Rachel Reeves’ comments addressed a policy known as tiering — whereby a portion of commercial banks’ deposits held at the central bank are paid either zero interest or a discounted rate. Former prime minister Gordon Brown backs the idea as a way of increasing fiscal headroom, and it’s among a range of proposals aimed at addressing losses caused by the rise in interest rates.

“I’ve got no intention of changing the way the reserves are treated and the interest paid on those reserves,” Reeves said at a press conference Monday. “We don’t have any plans to change that.”

That the political spotlight has fallen on central bank reserves as a possible source of public funds underscores how limited the government’s scope for additional public spending has become.

The losses stem from bonds held at the Asset Purchase Facility, which is indemnified by the government and financed by a loan from the BOE at Bank Rate in order to buy up bonds and keep borrowing costs low.

When rates were low, this worked out well for the UK Treasury. The interest the government had to pay on the loan was lower than the coupons it was earning from the bonds bought via the APF. Under a policy introduced by then-Chancellor George Osborne in 2012, the government was entitled to keep the profits generated by the APF.

Then inflation took off and the central bank hiked rates aggressively. Now, the portfolio pays out more in interest than it receives in coupon income, and the Treasury is responsible for making whole those losses.

A tiering policy that reduces the interest the BOE pays out on its reserves could minimize the losses. But Reeves has previously warned that tiering comes with dangers, including potentially hindering the effectiveness of how interest rates feed through to the real economy.

Strategists at Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc. and TS Lombard have suggested an accounting overhaul that wouldn’t involve tiered interest rates. At the same time, it would still free the government from the need to transfer cash to the BOE on a quarterly basis to cover losses related to the bond portfolio.

