(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s power grid ruled out paying customers to reduce consumption next winter after the nation’s generation buffer is forecast to improve.

The so-called Demand Flexibility Service will still remain part of the network’s toolkit to ensure stable supplies, but it will be modified and used all year round instead, National Grid Plc’s Electricity System Operator said Tuesday.

Britain’s supply margin is set to widen to 9.4% due to an increase in capacity on cables connection the market with neighboring countries.That compares with 7.4% last year.

The DFS, one of several competing programs that the grid uses, encourages homes and businesses with smart meters to shift power usage outside of peak hours. As many as 2.6 million users participated and got paid last winter.

The program was launched at the height of the energy crisis during the autumn of 2022. While Europe’s markets have since stabilized, the grid has decided to keep the system to help control demand in the context of a larger share of intermittent renewables in the power mix.

The network manager plans to consult the industry before seeking approval for a modified DFS version from regulator Ofgem.

