(Bloomberg) -- A “significant explosion” was reported near a vessel that was located off Saudi Arabia’s coast, the UK Navy said Wednesday, adding that the crew and ship were safe and continuing to their next port of call.

The Red Sea incident took place 50 nautical miles southwest of Al Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

There was no immediate claim for the blast but Houthi fighters based in Yemen have carried out multiple attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and have escalated such incidents since the Israel-Hamas war broke out last October.

The Houthis and Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and Europe Union, are both Iranian-backed groups operating in the Middle East.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.