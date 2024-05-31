(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s ambassador to Mexico was quietly removed from the post as a five-second video clip made the rounds on social media showing him in a car jokingly holding up an assault rifle and pointing it at people.

Jon Benjamin’s official biography on the government website refers to him in the past tense as serving in Mexico between 2021 and 2024. During his 35-year career as a diplomat, he was ambassador to Chile between 2009 and 2014. He’s not shown to be holding any new position in the foreign office.

The video, originally posted on May 26 under an anonymous account, began to circulate on X.

A spokesman for the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said the agency was aware of the incident and has taken appropriate action, without providing details. Attempts to reach Benjamin directly were unsuccessful.

Mexico has been wracked by escalating violence among criminal gangs, with tens of thousands of people slain each year. The Financial Times, which reported earlier Friday on Benjamin’s firing, said Benjamin had been traveling earlier this year in Durango and Sinaloa, two of the hardest-hit states, when the video was recorded.

--With assistance from Alex Wickham.

