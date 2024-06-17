(Bloomberg) -- The average interest rate that UK banks borrow sterling overnight from other financial institutions at has been unchanged for the longest stretch on record as it converges with the Bank of England’s own policy rate.

The Sterling Overnight Index Average, or SONIA, has been stable at exactly 5.2000% each day since May 7 — or 28 business days — something that’s never happened since it was created in 1997. The longest previous streak was a mere four days.

What initially looks like a statistical anomaly that suggests something is awry is likely the by-product of tighter monetary policy. The BOE is shrinking its bond holdings and draining liquidity, which had been pushing the cost of borrowing in markets higher.

SONIA, which is used to value around £30 trillion ($38 trillion) of assets each year, has climbed one basis point this year and is now five basis points below the BOE’s Bank Rate at 5.25%. The discount that remains shows banks are unwilling to pay more than that for deposits, according to a trader familiar with the matter.

The central bank said in emailed comments to Bloomberg News that keeping short-term market interest close to the Bank Rate is a “core objective of monetary policy implementation.”

The BOE compiles data from banks and then reports the “trimmed mean” to four decimal places daily at 9 a.m. London time. This number is calculated as based “on the central 50% of the volume-weighted distribution of rates,” according to the BOE’s website.

Since May 7, the rates at both the 25th and 75th percentiles have been steady at 5.20%. On May 3, the last day before the current steadiness, SONIA registered at 5.2001%.

