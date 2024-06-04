(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said it’s imposing more rationing of electricity supplies in the aftermath of Russian strikes on the energy sector that also affected imports from the European Union.

Kremlin forces unleashed the largest missile and drone assault in more than three weeks against critical infrastructure on Saturday, targeting facilities across Ukraine. The attacks caused technical difficulties that limited the volumes of electricity that Ukraine can import from EU neighbors, national grid operator Ukrenergo said Tuesday.

Power supply is restricted for all Ukrainian regions, and distributors are switching off consumers, including households and businesses, for periods that last several hours and may occur several times a day. Gasoline and diesel-fueled generators have returned to streets in Kyiv to help mitigate the shortage.

“The situation is very difficult,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to the government’s website.

Around 80% of thermal electricity generation has been destroyed by Russia since the beginning of the invasion in 2022. Power imports from the EU are expected to be down 12% versus Monday’s level, Energy Ministry data show.

Ukrenergo warned all consumers that the week from June 3 was going to be more difficult, with Chief Executive Officer Volodymyr Kudrytskyi saying planned maintenance of two nuclear generators from Monday would contribute to “serious” shortages. The grid operator said the damage wrought by the Russian strikes is also being compounded by hot weather, which has led to higher demand at a time when clouds are impacting generation by solar plants.

Kyiv exceeded its alloted energy consumption on Tuesday, and the grid operator will impose emergency power cuts, said Serhii Kovalenko, a top manager with distributor Yasno. He earlier said on Facebook that the capital received about 80% of its power needs yesterday.

The Odesa region was given a limit of 74% of its electricity needs for Monday, the local distribution network said on Facebook. Critical facilities, such as ports, public transport and hospitals aren’t affected by power cuts, according to the Energy Ministry and Ukrenergo.

