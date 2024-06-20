(Bloomberg) -- The US called on the European Union to delay plans to tackle deforestation beyond the bloc’s borders, saying that American producers don’t have enough time to comply.

The EU’s Deforestation Regulation aims to crack down on the destruction of forests resulting from the production of commodities like rubber, beef, cocoa and timber. The rules, which kick in at the end of the year, require importers to provide documentation showing that such products aren’t linked to deforestation. They’ve already been criticized for creating red tape and penalizing producers.

Officials in Washington identified several “critical challenges” for US producers, including that all countries will initially be categorized as having a standard level of deforestation risk, which could discriminate against more responsible forestry practices. Companies are also hampered by the lack of an information system, and many EU nations have not designated regulators to enforce the rules.

We “urge the European Commission to delay the implementation of this regulation and subsequent enforcement of penalties until these substantial challenges have been addressed,” US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai wrote in a letter dated May 30 to EU Vice President Maros Sefcovic. “We are deeply concerned.”

The US Department of Agriculture said it shares the EU’s commitment to combating deforestation but it remains concerned about how the regulation will be implemented and the impact on US producers that engage in sustainable practices.

The agency said it looks forward to working with the EU so that “the regulation can most effectively address global deforestation, without creating unjustifiable economic effects on both producers and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The Office of the US Trade Representative said America “does not contribute to agriculture-driven deforestation, and the current approach from the EU fails to consider the forestry practices in exporting countries.”

A spokesperson for Virginijus Sinkevicius, the EU’s environment commissioner, confirmed receipt of the letter seen by Bloomberg News. It was the commission’s job to implement the law, which would be kept under constant review, the spokesperson said.

The Financial Times reported the letter from US officials earlier on Thursday.

--With assistance from Eric Martin and Isis Almeida.

