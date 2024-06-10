(Bloomberg) -- Japan opened a new forum with the US to boost bilateral defense industry ties, with Tokyo expanding its role to help its sole ally as Washington faces strains in supplying weapons to Ukraine to fight off Russia’s invasion.

The gathering of the Defense Industrial Cooperation Acquisition and Sustainment Forum, or DICAS that started Sunday in Japan is set to include a roundtable with defense companies from the two nations and discussions on repairs of US naval ships, according to Japan’s Defense Ministry.

During the three-day gathering that ends Tuesday, US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante is scheduled to tour an assembly plant for F-35 fighter jets in Aichi prefecture west of Tokyo, according to the US Department of Defense.

DICAS is among a list of initiatives that President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced at a summit in April in Washington to boost their defense and intelligence cooperation.

Facing an assertive China and North Korea’s missile threats, Japan is doubling its defense spending to about 2% of its economic output, which is expected to benefit defense contractors at home.

Japan, where pacifist sentiment has remained strong since the country’s World War II defeat, has been gradually easing its virtual ban on arms exports.

In December, it decided to allow sales of weapons produced under license back to the country of origin, enabling Japan to export Patriot missiles to the US. This helped widen the pool of weapons the US has to bolster Ukraine’s air defense systems.

In the same month, Japan signed a treaty with the UK and Italy to develop the fighter jet, known as the Global Combat Air Program.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.