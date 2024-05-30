(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration is close to completing talks on a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, according to a US official, a move intended to cement longer-term support for Kyiv in its war against Russia’s invasion.

The agreement would see the US support Ukraine’s defense and security along a wide range of capabilities, including air defenses and drones, and ramp up efforts to build up the country’s defense industrial base to allow for more production of artillery and ammunition.

The US official detailed the state of the talks on condition of anonymity. The Financial Times earlier reported the development.

The move comes at a critical time in the war with Russia building up troop formations near Ukraine’s border and stepping up air attacks on the country. Ties between Washington and Kyiv have also been strained by Biden’s decision to skip a summit next month to discuss Ukraine’s blueprint for peace that is being organized by Switzerland.

Read more: Biden Set to Skip Summit on Ukraine for Hollywood Fundraiser

While several G-7 leaders plan to attend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the leaders of China and the US to join. The White House has said the US will be represented in some capacity. Beijing has instead called for an international conference that would bring both Russia and Ukraine to the table.

Biden announced last year that the US and other Group of Seven nations would pursue bilateral security pacts with Ukraine and encouraged other allies to do the same. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this month during a visit to Ukraine said he believed the countries would be able to sign a 10-year accord in a “matter of weeks.”

“These agreements send a clear message that Ukraine can count on its partners for sustainable, long-term support. That’s not a matter to be debated from one year to the next – nor is it a commitment by any one country,” Blinken said.

Support for Ukraine has increasingly come under political pressure in many allied nations, including the US, where Biden secured $61 billion in assistance for Kyiv in April after a months-long struggle with congressional Republicans.

His November general election opponent, former Republican President Donald Trump, has also expressed skepticism about assistance to Ukraine.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.