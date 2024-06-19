(Bloomberg) -- Todd Interests is weighing a bid to buy Paris-based football club Red Star FC from fellow US investment firm 777 Partners, people familiar with the matter said.

Dallas-based Todd Interests could team up with former French football player Peguy Luyindula for its bid, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Todd Interests specializes in distressed real estate investing and a deal for Red Star would be its first involving a football club. Luyindula previously played for Paris Saint-Germain FC.

Despite its small size, Red Star has a big history. One of its most famous players was Rino Della Negra, a communist and resistance fighter executed under the Nazis in World War II. Red Star has a stand named after him, in which many hardcore fans cheer their team.

It was from this stand where smoke bombs were hurled and banners unfurled in opposition to Red Star’s takeover by Miami-based 777 in 2022.

777’s portfolio of football investments is under scrutiny following a failed attempt to acquire English Premier League team Everton FC. Last month, Advantage Capital Holdings LLC, a major lender to 777, hired Moelis & Co. to review the investment firm’s football assets, which include clubs in Italy and Brazil. Bloomberg News reported that Moelis would be evaluating possible sales, among other options.

Red Star could be the first disposal of several clubs recommended by Moelis. The portfolio includes Hertha Berlin, whose stadium will host the final of the Euros 2024. One of 777 Partners’ biggest football assets is an around $200 million loan to the Premier League team Everton FC, who are in sale discussions.

“French football players are the greatest players in the world,” Shawn Todd, partner at Todd Interests, said in an interview. He declined to comment on a potential offer for Red Star but said he would be in Paris next week.

“Many of these young men and women live within a few kilometers of Red Star, its stadium and its headquarters. How wonderful it would be for these young men to be a part of the greatest and oldest Parisian club in history, Red Star.”

Representatives for A-Cap, Red Star and 777 declined to comment.

