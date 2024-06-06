(Bloomberg) -- US residential solar installations in the first quarter fell to their lowest level in two years, as high interest rates and policy changes in the market’s biggest state dragged down demand.

Installers added 1.28 gigawatts of panels in the quarter, down 25% from 1.7 gigawatts a year earlier, according to a report Thursday from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Rooftop installers have been struggling as high interest rates make their systems more costly for consumers. That’s been exacerbated by new rules in California, the country’s largest rooftop solar market, that slashed incentives for residential power.

Other segments of the US solar market, however, fared better — particularly large, photovoltaic power plants. Utility-scale installations reached 9.8 gigawatts in the quarter, the most ever in what is typically a slow period for the industry. Total US installations of all kinds of solar reached 11.8 gigawatts, the second-best quarter on record.

And annual US panel production capacity climbed to 26.6 gigawatts, up 71% from the last quarter of 2023. When those factories fully ramp up, they will be able to supply about 70% of the US market’s demand, the report’s authors estimate. The boom in domestic manufacturing is being driven by incentives in President Joe Biden’s signature climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act.

