US Service Providers Chalk Up Strongest Growth in Nine Months

(Bloomberg) -- The US services sector expanded in May by the most in nine months, powered by the largest monthly gain in a measure of business activity since 2021.

The Institute for Supply Management’s composite gauge of services jumped 4.4 points, the most since the start of last year, to 53.8. Readings above 50 indicate expansion, and the May figure exceeded all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The ISM’s business activity index — which parallels the group’s factory output gauge — soared 10.3 points, the largest monthly advance since March 2021. At 61.2, the highest level since November 2022, the measure offers some reassurance for the economy after a recent spate of weaker data.

“Survey respondents indicated that overall business is increasing, with growth rates continuing to vary by company and industry,” Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee, said in a statement.

“Employment challenges remain, primarily attributed to difficulties in backfilling positions and controlling labor expenses. The majority of respondents indicate that inflation and the current interest rates are an impediment to improving business conditions,” Nieves said.

Thirteen services industries reported growth in May, led by real estate and health care. Five sectors, including retail trade, noted a decline.

Earlier this week, the ISM said its manufacturing gauge dropped to a three-month low as a measure of orders fell by the most in almost two years and production nearly stagnated. The economy got off to an uninspiring start to the year — expanding at just a 1.3% annualized rate in the first quarter, the weakest performance since 2022.

Orders Growth

While the manufacturing survey showed a notable pullback in bookings, orders placed with service providers expanded at faster pace in May. Some 27.9% of service providers indicated an increase in orders, the highest share since August. That indicates steady demand in the largest part of the economy that continues to contribute to lingering inflationary pressures.

Nieves said on a call with reporters that the May rebound show the resiliency of the services sector. He said he expects continued growth with a pickup in certain industries in the summer months and heading into the year-end holiday season.

“I’m thinking that we’re going to stay on this path of incremental growth continuing forward for services,” Nieves said. “All indications are that.”

Select ISM Industry Comments

“The last month has brought a level of stability not seen is some time.” - Accommodation & Food Services

“Higher interest rates are reducing capital investment and slowing down major facility upgrades.” - Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting

“Residential construction continues to struggle, with high mortgage rates on the for-sale side. Higher interest rates are driving up the cost of capital and making ‘build to rent’ projects harder to pencil. Building season is getting into full swing, but higher lumber prices — especially oriented strand board (OSB) panels — have pinched margins.” - Construction

“Companies in most industries continue to be deliberate with employee and nonemployee labor hiring decisions. Concerns about the upcoming election loom large, as well as uncertainty around the current economic climate, particularly inflation.” - Management of Companies & Support Services

“General uncertainty regarding the US Federal Reserve’s position on future interest rates and the current political environment is affecting consumer sentiment.” - Professional, Scientific & Technical Services

“Slowdown in economy being felt.” - Retail Trade

“In general, business has been steady. Hiring is slowing and prices are slightly climbing.” - Transportation & Warehousing

“High food costs having an impact on customer demand and resulting in flat business overall. Business activity stable. Supplier costs continue to soften.” - Wholesale Trade

Export orders snapped back sharply in May, with the gauge showing the fastest growth in eight months.

The ISM index of prices paid for materials and services merely cooled to a still-elevated 58.1 from 59.2. Federal Reserve policymakers are gauging developments in the services sector for signs of easing price pressures as they debate when to reduce interest rates.

Meanwhile, the group’s supplier deliveries index climbed to the highest level since November 2022, indicating slower delivery times.

The measure of services employment climbed but remained in contraction territory.

An index of inventories at service providers showed a slower pace of accumulation. A gauge of sentiment about inventories also declined, while still indicating companies see their stockpiles as too high.

--With assistance from Kristy Scheuble.

(Adds video)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.