(Bloomberg) -- Vista Equity Partners’ proposed $1.25 billion buyout of cloud revenue-management software company Model N has spurred a lawsuit by a shareholder seeking to block the deal.

Matthew Hamilton sued Model N as well as its directors and officers Thursday in New York, alleging breach of fiduciary duty. He claims the most recent proxy statement from the company was misleading and omitted details about benefits its executives have been promised by the private equity firm.

According to the suit, a shareholder vote is scheduled for June 25. Hamilton asked for the company to be barred from closing the deal until they have disclosed all material information and taken all steps to maximize shareholder value.

Representatives for Model N and Vista didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The suit comes almost two months after asset manager ClearBridge Investments, which holds around 7% of Model N shares, issued a statement saying the Vista deal undervalued the company and urging the board to reconsider.

“We believe the board of directors and the company’s advisors should remain open minded to potentially superior offers available from either strategic or financial buyers,” ClearBridge portfolio managers Jeffrey Bailin and Aram Green wrote, “or Model N shareholders should strongly consider the potential long-term value creation in staying a stand-alone public entity.”

Hamilton’s suit also said Model N failed to disclose how much of financial adviser Jefferies Financial Group’s $18.5 million fee was paid when it delivered its fairness letter and how much is payable when the deal closes.

