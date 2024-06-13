(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal’s Sam Chaturvedi is leaving the Canadian lender to join Wells Fargo & Co., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New York-based Chaturvedi will be a managing director at Wells Fargo, reporting to Malcolm Price, head of financial sponsors, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.

Chaturvedi joined BMO Capital Markets’ financial sponsors group in 2023, after about eight years with Credit Suisse Group AG. At the Swiss bank, he covered firms including Apollo Global Management Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., EQT AB, TA Associates Management LP and TJC LP, also known as The Jordan Co.

The exit comes as Blake Holden, who led BMO’s sponsors group when Chaturvedi joined, is also set to leave the bank, Bloomberg reported. He’ll be departing at the end of the month.

BMO has been reducing staff in its US investment banking unit again as it continues to trim costs. The Canadian lender cut about 100 positions at BMO Capital Markets last June. In August, it announced a broader restructuring program with a goal of C$400 million in annual savings.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson confirmed the hire and declined to comment further, while a BMO representative also declined to comment.

Wells Fargo, which has been bolstering its corporate and investment bank, also recently hired Alexandra Barth from Deutsche Bank AG to co-lead leveraged finance alongside Trip Morris.

