(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. is hiring Christina Bresani from William Blair & Co. to run its mid-cap mergers and acquisitions group, people familiar with the matter said.

Bresani will join Wells Fargo in New York as a managing director after a period of leave, according to the people. She’ll report to David DeNunzio and Jeff Hogan, co-heads of M&A at the bank, the people said, asking not be identified because the details aren’t public.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo confirmed the hire and declined to comment further. Bresani and a representative for William Blair couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Bresani was most recently a managing director and head of corporate advisory at William Blair, which she joined in 2017. Prior to that she spent 20 years at UBS Group AG, initially focusing on health care and later financial institutions M&A.

Last year, Bresani advised Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. on its $1 billion-plus take-private by J.F. Lehman & Co.

Under Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo has been recruiting senior investment bankers to better compete with the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Last month, it announced the hire JPMorgan veteran Fernando Rivas as co-head of its corporate and investment bank.

