(Bloomberg) -- The threat of wildfires is reaching extreme levels in Greece and Spain, with risks also spreading to the French Riviera.

Most of Spain, Portugal and Greece face a high or very high danger of wildfires, according to the Copernicus Emergency Management Service. Southern Spain currently has the most extreme danger, but in the coming week the risk will extend to Italy as well as parts of France near Marseille.

Extreme weather is again hitting the Northern Hemisphere from California to India, bringing fires, floods and violent storms as climate change increases the intensity of heat waves. Temperatures in the region around Athens were forecast to hit 39C (102F) on Wednesday.

Last summer, wildfires forced mass evacuations across Greece, from Rhodes to Corfu. Forecasts point to even hotter temperatures across Europe this year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.