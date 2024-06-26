(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping has tapped his former chief of staff to spearhead China’s drive for breakthroughs in core technologies, as tensions with the US ramp up over cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence.

Ding Xuexiang’s position as director of the Central Science and Technology Commission was revealed by the official Xinhua News Agency, in a Tuesday report that referred to him by that title for the first time. The commission was created in March 2023.

China’s No. 6 official urged attendees at a science conference this week to follow Xi’s instructions to build the world’s second-largest economy into a “strong science and technology power.” Ding, who also serves as a vice premier, emphasized the need to utilize all the nation’s resources to speed up research on cutting-edge tech.

Xi called on China to urgently step up innovation at a conference earlier this week, saying that other countries now dominate certain key technologies. Those comments appeared to be a veiled swipe at the US, where President Joe Biden has launched a campaign to block Beijing’s access to the latest semiconductors.

Earlier this week, OpenAI also said it is taking additional steps to stop Chinese developers from using its service, a move that coincides with growing pressure from Washington to curtail China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence technology.

Ding’s appointment follows a tradition for Xi to install his closest aides to spur China’s moonshot efforts in technology. Before Ding, the top leader’s economic czar Liu He was tasked with overseeing the attempt for breakthroughs in chipmaking technologies.

Xi created three new commissions last year on financial work, as well as science and technology. While China’s most-powerful leader since Mao Zedong tended to personally lead such groups in his first decade in power, he began to delegate these positions to trusted associates in his third term. Ding had worked as Xi’s aide since 2013, before he was named a vice premier last year.

--With assistance from Gao Yuan and Sarah Zheng.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.