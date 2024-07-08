(Bloomberg) -- XMS Capital Partners has hired investment banker Carlos Pinto to help build out its financial technology and financial services business in the UK, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg.

Pinto will be a managing director based in London, according to the memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a representative for XMS.

He has most recently been working as an investor, having previously held roles at Royal Bank of Canada and Morgan Stanley.

Chicago-based XMS was founded in 2006 by former Morgan Stanley bankers John “Yogi” Spence and Ted Brombach, according to its website. It has offices in Chicago, Boston, Dallas and London.

