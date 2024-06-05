(Bloomberg) -- Political upheavals, tumbling stock markets, spiking volatility and a flash crash from nowhere: None of it is enough to dissuade Japan’s large cohort of individual investors from betting on emerging-market currencies.

While election-related volatility has hit South Africa’s rand, the Mexican peso and the Indian rupee, retail investors in Japan are sticking tight to carry trades that enable them to capture both shifts in exchange rates and the higher yields available in foreign currencies. Little wonder, when the strategy returned 58% since the start of 2023 via bets on the peso, even if the trades run the risk of losses if the yen strengthens or Japanese borrowing costs rise.

Even as those emerging markets swung sharply, the ratio of trader positions that are long on Mexican peso against the yen stood at 96% as of June 4, down only 1 percentage point from the previous week, according to data from foreign exchange margin trading firm Gaitame.com. Data from Tokyo Financial Exchange‘s Click 365 exchange-traded forex margin market show a similar reading.

Individuals in Japan are a significant force in the foreign-exchange market, making up nearly 30% of global currency trading by retail investors, according to a Bank of Japan report in 2023.

“Carry has historically performed very well into cutting cycles,” Citigroup Inc. analysts led by Dirk Willer wrote in a note. “While the positioning clean-up may have slightly longer to run, we think carry should recover sooner rather than later.”

The yen advanced to as much as 154.55 per dollar this week, the strongest in about three weeks, after weak US economic data fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at a faster pace. Concern about the carry trade’s outlook may have added to the pressure.

But with Japan’s yield gap with the US still wide, the yen has reversed course since then and was trading around 156.15 late Thursday in Tokyo.

“There is always demand for yen carry transactions,” said Hideki Shibata, senior strategist at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Lab. If the yen appreciates beyond 155 against the dollar, “it is a good time to buy dollars.”

Japanese individual investors’ carry trade positions in the Mexican peso have tended to be low leverage and in small amounts so the impact from the currency’s depreciation this week won’t be significant, said Takuya Kanda, head of research at Gaitame.com Research Institute. Some of those investors may purchase more pesos to make up for losses from the declines given the nation’s high policy interest rate at 11%, he said.

