(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Qatar to promote a summit about his blueprint for peace amid uncertainty over the number of countries from the so-called Global South that will attend the event.

The Ukrainian leader has stepped up international visits since the end of May, traveling to the Philippines and Singapore, as he seeks to secure support among foreign leaders for the June 15-16 gathering in Switzerland. But his efforts were dealt a blow when China indicated it may skip the meeting and together with Brazil called for a rival forum that would include Russia.

“Qatar also took an active part in the Peace Summit preparations and should become one of the Middle Eastern voices in support of returning people home, as well as global food, nuclear, and energy security,” Zelenskiy said Wednesday on social media platform X.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.